BNSF train strikes off-road vehicle in rural Chariton County

The Highway Patrol troop office in Macon reported that a BNSF train struck a side-by-side vehicle on Monday at 8:40 a.m. The incident occurred when the vehicle became “stuck on the tracks” in rural Chariton County. The location of the accident was on Mike Road, north of Mendon.

The patrol reported that damage occurred to both the side-by-side and the train’s engine. However, the engine remained on the tracks. There were no injuries, and the train’s cargo was not damaged. A side-by-side is an all-purpose off-road vehicle.

Delays were expected on the BNSF Railroad as crews worked to clear the wreckage from the scene.

(Photos courtesy Missouri State Highway Patrol)

