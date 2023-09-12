Obituary & Services: Johnny Ray Runyan

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Johnny Ray Runyan, age 72, a resident of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away on Wednesday, September 7, 2023, at Mosaic Life Care Center in St. Joseph, Missouri.

Johnny was born to Bob and Edna (Kelley) Runyan on September 6, 1951, in Kansas. He graduated from Chillicothe High School and served in the United States Air Force. Johnny united in marriage with Sherry Lynn McCollum on April 30, 1971, in Wichita Falls, Texas. She preceded him in death on February 12, 2013. Johnny worked as an over-the-road truck driver for 30 years and was a member of The Church of Latter-day Saints in Chillicothe, Missouri. He also belonged to VFW Post 6760 in St. Joseph, Missouri.

Survivors include one son, Frank Runyan of St. Joseph, Missouri; two sisters, Roberta Persinger of Bosworth, Missouri, and Cheryl Beart of South Carolina; and one brother, Chris Runyan and his wife, Lisa, of Marshall, Missouri. Several nieces and nephews also survive him. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Sherry Lynn Runyan, and one son, Raymond Runyan.

Graveside services will be held at Utica Cemetery in Utica, Missouri, on Monday, September 18, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the Johnny Runyan Memorial Fund. Please make checks payable to Frank Runyan and mail them to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601.

