Audio: Rhonda Vincent talks Grand Ole Opry

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

When bluegrass and country music performer Rhonda Vincent was in Trenton on Thursday, she was interviewed by KTTN prior to a “meet and greet” at HyVee. Vincent became a member of the Grand Ole Opry in February 2021, nearly one year after being invited to join.

The voice in the background at the press conference was Ron Dougan, who arranged for Rhonda Vincent and the Rage to perform at Thursday night’s concert in Trenton, benefiting the Dream Factory of Northwest Missouri.

Since her Grand Ole Opry induction ceremony, conducted by Dierks Bentley, Rhonda Vincent celebrated her birthday in July by inviting a new artist to make their first appearance on the stage of the Grand Ole Opry.

Rhonda Vincent and the Rage are scheduled to perform Wednesday night in the 7 p.m. hour at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville.

Related