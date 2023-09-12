Obituary & Services: Robert “Bob” F. Berger

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Robert “Bob” F. Berger, age 93, of Polo, MO, passed away on Sunday afternoon, September 10, 2023, at Cameron Regional Hospital in Cameron, MO. Bob was born on May 9, 1930, the son of Morris E. and Mary (Miller) Berger, in Derby, CT. He graduated from Commercial High School and served in the United States Army from 1947 to 1949. After receiving an honorable discharge, he reenlisted in the United States Air Force and served during the Korean Conflict until his honorable discharge as a staff sergeant in 1952. Bob continued to serve in the Air Force Reserves until 1962.

After his military service, Bob moved to Kansas, where he drove a truck in the oil fields for five years. He then relocated to Kansas City, where he worked for Watson Brothers Truck Line and attended automotive and diesel mechanic trade school. Bob later worked for Cummins Diesel for two years before becoming a mechanic for Byers Truck Line. Eventually, he returned to over-the-road driving. Byers was sold to Holmes Truck Line, where Bob stayed until his retirement. Before retiring, he moved to Polo, MO, where he lived for the rest of his life.

On May 13, 2001, Bob married Anna Billington at Polo United Methodist Church. He was a member of Polo American Legion Post #557, where he served as a past commander and was part of the honor guard. Bob was also a member and past master of Polo Masonic Lodge #232 and a member of the Order of the Eastern Star Acacia Chapter #42 in Polo. He played in the Old Country & Gospel Band, later renamed the Bob Berger Band. Bob enjoyed playing his fiddle and singing for residents of various nursing homes, including the VA Home. He particularly loved performing at the First Christian Church in Polo, where he was a member.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents and two great-grandchildren, Jacob Hatfield and Emma Todd. He is survived by his wife, Anna, whom he deeply loved; daughter, Terry (Pat) Stodden; grandchildren, Nick (Jenny) Stodden, Sandy Stodden, Becky (Shane) Hatfield, Jennifer Stodden, Stacy (Chris) Todd, Breana (Blake) Levins, and Devin (MaQenzy) Stodden; great-grandchildren, Sierra, Shelby, Caleb, Mackenzie, Lillian, Leroy, Berkely, and Adolin; brother, Charles (Barbara) Berger; stepchildren, Michael Billington, Paul LeRoy (Sharon) Billington, Bruce Wayne (Sherri) Billington, Robert Lee (Kelly) Billington, Billy Ray (Angie) Billington, and Joseph Hugh (Nacole) Billington; along with great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, step-grandchildren, step-great-grandchildren, and many friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to be made to Anna Billington, in care of the funeral home. A Masonic service will begin at 11 a.m., Wednesday, September 13, 2023, followed by a service celebrating Bob’s life and military honors at Polo Community Church (600 Main Street, Polo, MO 64671). The family will begin receiving friends at 10 a.m. on Wednesday at the church. Burial will take place at a later date at Cowgill Cemetery, southeast of Cowgill, MO. Arrangements are entrusted to the care and direction of Stith Funeral Home in Polo, MO (660-354-2214).

Related