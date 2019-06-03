Bethany teen hurt in crash on Highway 69

A Bethany resident was injured Monday morning in a rollover accident two miles north of Bethany.

Nineteen-year-old Casey Thurman was transported by ambulance to the Harrison County Community Hospital with moderate injuries.

Thurman was northbound when the sports utility vehicle traveled off the east side of Highway 69, the driver over-corrected causing the vehicle to go off the opposite side of the highway where it struck an embankment and overturned coming to rest upright.

Extensive damage was noted to the vehicle and Thurman was reported to have been wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash shortly before 8:00 am.

The Harrison County Sheriff’s Department assisted at the scene of the crash.