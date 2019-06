Crews from the Missouri Department of Transportation were able to re-open both lanes of U.S. Route 24 east of Keytesville Monday morning after floodwaters have receded. The roadway remains closed west of Keytesville, through Brunswick and DeWitt.

Portions of Routes 5 and 10 and U.S. Route 24 south of Carrollton are also closed in the area. Please consult the Traveler Information Map to see other flooded roadways and plan your route.