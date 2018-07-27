Back to School event to be held in Princeton this evening

Bounce houses and a dunk tank are some of the activities planned for the Back to School Event at the Mercer County Fairgrounds in Princeton Friday evening.

The Mercer County Health Department and the Mercer County Ministerial Alliance will host the event, which will be held at the small softball fields at the lower fairgrounds from 5:30 to 8 o’clock.

Parents will have to sign waivers for their children on the west side of the small field in order to receive a wristband and participate in the activities. There will be booths with various information, food, face painting, and carnival games with each booth providing participants with tickets for stopping by.

Participants need ten tickets in order to get school supplies, which Public Health Nurse Natalie Mounce says will be handed out between 6:30 and 6:45. Everything will be free, except for sports teams selling T-shirts and other items to raise money for their teams. There will also be door prizes, which will include tickets to a Royals game, Adventureland, Schlitterbahn, and the Kansas City Zoo.

The Christian band Mercy’s Bridge will perform at the fairgrounds following the Back to School Event.

