Bethany man killed in Sullivan County crash

A Bethany truck driver died at the scene of a wreck Thursday afternoon in rural northwest Sullivan County.

Twenty-seven-year-old Clare Guernsey of Bethany was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash after the truck he was driving ran off Route E, struck the ground, and overturned. The southbound truck hit several trees and a fence before coming to a stop off the road. The driver was ejected prior to the truck coming to rest as he was not using a seatbelt.

The truck was demolished in the 4 o’clock Thursday accident that happened two miles south of Route Double W.

Clare Guernsey is the second traffic fatality in Sullivan County this year investigated by the state highway patrol. Assisting the patrol were members of the patrols’ crash team, Sullivan County Sheriff’s Department and the Sullivan County Volunteer Fire Department.

