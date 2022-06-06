Audio: Over 100 vendors anticipated for Missouri Day Festival in Trenton

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Missouri Day Festival in Trenton is still four months away, vendor spaces are filling up at the fairgrounds area.

The website for the Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce shows the most recent listing of the 2022 vendors who have signed up so far including those offering food, those to be in the Rock Barn, the courtyard, the pavilion, and the flea market grounds.

Debbie Carman is the president of the Trenton Chamber of Commerce.

The dates for the Missouri Day Festival are October 14th and 15th. The Friday hours are from 10 am until 7 pm and the Saturday hours are from 9 am until 7 pm. The website information regarding the Missouri Day festival includes the vendor application and the schedule of fees for booth spaces. Over 100 vendors are anticipated for the festival.

Besides vendors and a parade, a major attraction for the public to come to Trenton is the high school marching band competition.

The chamber office also can be called for information at 660-359-4324.