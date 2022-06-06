“An Old Fashioned Gospel Crusade” to be held for 8 nights at Trenton Rock Barn

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Organizers are calling it “An Old Fashioned Gospel Crusade” which will be held for several evenings later this month in Trenton.

The nightly event from June 20th through the 27th has been booked for the Trenton Rock Barn. Music starts at 6:30 and the service begins at 7 p.m. each night.

The evangelist is Pastor Alex Harrison from southwest Missouri at the 1st Oldfield Full Gospel Church near Sparta, Missouri.

The Facebook page for the “Old Fashioned Gospel Crusade” indicates over 1,000 invites went out this weekend to Trenton and the surrounding communities.