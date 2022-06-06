Audio: COVID-19 cases on the uptick in Grundy, Putnam and Holt counties

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Grundy, Putnam, and Holt counties are mentioned in a Missourinet story about areas of the state that are experiencing increases in cases of COVID-19.

Grundy County has been experiencing what it called an “uptick” of COVID-19 cases. If you are feeling sick or have been exposed, the Grundy County Health Department recommends you get tested, and if it’s a positive test, stay home to protect others. The latest quarantine guidelines are listed on the CDC website

Putnam County Health Department as of Friday reported it was aware of 43 additional cases of COVID-19 since May 26th which covers one week. A few outbreak situations are said to be monitored. And Putnam County health officials say it’s likely the number of actual covid infections is higher due to at home testing.

Putnam County Health Department will begin offering rapid antigen testing on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 1 to 2 o’clock. No appointment is required. Upon arriving at the parking lot, people are to call the office and not come inside. A staff member will come out to perform the test. There is no fee for the rapid antigen test.

If you test positive, the Center for Disease Control recommends that you stay home for five days from symptom onset or positive test, whichever occurs first. The vaccine will be administered on a walk-in basis on Thursdays from 8 to 10:00 am. Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will be available. Those with an appointment scheduled for the June 17th clinic at the health department in Unionville should keep that appointment.