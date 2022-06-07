Missouri State Auditor begins requested audit of community of Holland

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

State Auditor Nicole Galloway today announced her office has begun an audit of the community of Holland, located in Pemiscot County. The city Board of Aldermen passed a resolution requesting the review by the State Auditor’s Office.

“I appreciate the Board of Aldermen formally requesting this independent audit, and my office will conduct a thorough review of the city’s finances,” Auditor Galloway said. “Anyone with information that would be helpful to the audit is encouraged to contact my Whistleblower Hotline, and they can choose to remain anonymous.”

Individuals who would like to provide information for consideration in this audit may contact the State Auditor’s Whistleblower Hotline at [email protected] or by calling 800-347-8597. Concerns may also be submitted anonymously online at the Missouri State Auditor’s website.