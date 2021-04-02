Audio: University of Missouri Extension to offer training for those serving as board members

Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

University of Missouri Extension faculty in the Business and Communities Program will offer a 10-session non-profit board training for new and future board members. Build Your Board will be taught via Zoom Tuesdays and Thursdays from noon to 1 o’clock April 22nd through May 25th.

County Engagement Specialist in Agriculture and Environment Jackie Spainhower says the instructors have experience managing and serving on non-profit boards. They will teach the basics of being “an effective and responsible representative” for any non-profit organization.

Spainhower notes the general course is not customized for any specific organization; however, it can be tailored to fit the needs of individual organizations and taught face to face if desired.

The cost for the online training is $80. Register for Build Your Board April 22nd through May 25th by going to extension.missouri.edu and searching for Board Training Online.

Questions can be directed to Spainhower at the Harrison County Extension Office at 660-425-6434 or the Worth County Extension Office at 660-564-3363.

Related