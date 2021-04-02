Casey’s General Stores kicks off campaign supporting Special Olympics

Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

Casey’s General Stores is kicking off a giving campaign to support Special Olympics athletes and Unified partners across 16 states.

From now until April 15th, Casey’s customers can round up their purchases to provide funding for the Special Olympics athletic, health, school, and leadership programs that affect the lives of thousands of athletes and partners each year.

In a statement, Casey’s Director of Community (Katie Petru) is proud to support Special Olympics Missouri through the giving campaign and encourages customers to round up their purchases.

In 2019, Casey’s General Stores, in partnership with Coca-Cola, raised over $2.2 million for Special Olympics.

