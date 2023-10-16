Audio: Trenton High School band showcase skills at Branson Invitational Festival

The Trenton High School band participated in the Branson Invitational Festival on Saturday. The field show competition attracted 17 bands from four states: Missouri, Arkansas, Oklahoma, and Kansas, according to online information. Branson officials classified them into classes one through four, with Trenton in class one.

Although Trenton did not place, Band Director Anthony Webb noted that the members gained significant experience and the band received useful critiques from the judges.

Webb stated that while students and/or parents covered a portion of the expenses, revenues were earned through fundraisers.

Andrea Markell, president of the THS Band Boosters organization, expressed her appreciation on Facebook to everyone who contributed to making the Branson trip possible. This includes the band directors, chaperones, the bus driver, those who donated food and water, helped move instruments on and off the football field, and those who attended to show support for the band.