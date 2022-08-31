Audio: THS Alumni Association President discusses newsletter and the importance of paying dues

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Trenton High School Alumni Association organizes a newsletter before the Reunion Weekend each year.

Association Vice President Doctor John Holcomb says THS Alumni News is sent to alumni who pay their dues each year. There were 356 paid members this year.

He notes this year’s newsletter was sent in the mail last week, and alumni members should have received it by August 29th.

Holcomb explains that, in the original letter sent to alumni, there is an information sheet. Alumni can provide their name, address, and email address. They can also include a memory of THS and what they are doing now.

Steve Maxey is the THS Alumni Association secretary.

Holcomb says the association relies strictly on dues. The Foundation Trust for THS asks for donations from time to time and occasionally sends out mailings asking for assistance from alumni.

Dues were raised by $5 last year to $20. Holcomb notes the association has tried to make paying dues more user friendly with an online payment option through PayPal. The association is looking into possibly having other electronic payment options in the future.

The Foundation Trust for THS provides financial support for all Trenton R-9 buildings.

Holcomb explains that, early on, the foundation bought a computer for the district office, new stage curtains for Adams Middle School, and video equipment. Other projects have received support throughout the years.

The Foundation Trust for THS has also supported things like air conditioning, gym doors, bleachers, a chair lift for Adams Middle School, a piano at THS, ceiling fans for classrooms and commons areas, and sideline benches.

Holcomb says the superintendent is invited to the annual meeting in the THS Commons September 4th at noon to give an update on the state of the school district and provide a list of things he would like assistance with.

Activities for the THS Alumni Reunion Weekend will be held September 2nd through 4th.