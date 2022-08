Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Homes and businesses can enter into the Mercer County Health Department’s Second Annual Scarecrow Competition to “Scare Away COVID and Flu.”

Scarecrows should be done, and registration is due by September 30th. Health department representatives will come by and take pictures of the entries and judge them the first week of October. Prizes will be awarded October 9th.

Call the Mercer County Health Department to enter the Scarecrow Competition at 660-748-3630.