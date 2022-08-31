Medical director of Breast Care Center at the Liberty Hospital to speak at breast cancer awareness luncheon

Local News August 31, 2022August 31, 2022 Jennifer Thies
Breast Cancer
The medical director of the Breast Care Center at the Liberty Hospital will speak at the Mercer County Health Department’s breast cancer awareness lunch. Doctor Amy Patel will be at the in-person event at the Straight Line Beef Company of Princeton October 12th at noon.

The cost is $15 per plate.

Participants who register before September 28th will receive a t-shirt. The final deadline to register is October 5th.

Call the Mercer County Health Department to register for the October 12th breast cancer awareness lunch at 660-748-3630.

