Audio: State Representative wants driver’s education courses in Missouri high schools

Share Pin Reddit Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

(Missourinet) – Driver’s education courses are not offered in all of Missouri’s high schools, something one lawmaker wants to change.

State Representative Rodger Reedy, of Windsor, wants students to complete the courses before they graduate from high school. He tells Missourinet that they typically were offered during the school year.

“They had classroom instruction, they had driving, actual driving instruction. Schools have kind of got away from that and typically, we see them having programs in the summer maybe where students can take the driver’s education course for a fee. But what I wanted to do with my bill is make it available to all students.”

Under the proposed bill, the driver’s education course would be offered as part of the health curriculum in public and charter schools to students in grades 10 through 12. Written testimony in support of the bill touted the importance of learning how to drive, comparing it to learning how to cook, making a resume, and balancing a checkbook. No one opposed the bill in committee.

Related