Audio: Elections take place across Missouri today

(Missourinet) – Today is election day in Missouri for mayors, city councils, boards of aldermen, school boards, and other local-level offices.

Turnout for municipal elections is usually low compared to state-level and national elections, according to Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft:

“Yeah…unfortunately I’m concerned that a lot of people that are able to participate won’t. If you actually do participate in the general municipal election, your vote is worth four or five, maybe even six times, as much as it is in a November general election because other people don’t participate.”

But turnout is expected to be higher this time around because numerous cities are also voting on proposals to add or raise local sales taxes on marijuana. Polls open at 6 am and close at 7 pm.

