Audio: Resurfacing continues on Highway 69 in Daviess County

Resurfacing work was progressing on Tuesday afternoon on Highway 69 in Daviess County as the machinery and workers were nearing the area where it becomes State Highway 6. The resurfacing work will continue through Altamont and to the Route V junction west of Jamesport.

This is part of a three-phase project that involves road improvements for the 37 miles between Interstate 35 and the Muddy Creek bridge on Highway 6 in Trenton.

Michael Marriott is an area engineer for the Missouri Department of Transportation. He describes the various road surface treatments that are applied as well as how long, those improvements should last.

Michael Marriott is with the MoDOT office in Chillicothe but his responsibility includes 11 area counties.

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares