The Spickard Board of Aldermen approved a motion Monday, July 13th to send nuisance property owners a letter to ask if they would clean up their properties.

A primacy fee for the Department of Natural Resources will be applied to next month’s water bill.

The tax levy hearing for Spickard was set for the evening of August 10th at 5:30. The next regular board meeting will follow that evening at 6 o’clock.

