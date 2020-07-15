Hy-Vee Partners with Bellevue University in launching tuition assistance program for employees and family members

Hy-Vee, Inc. announced that it is partnering with Bellevue University in its new Hy-Vee Tuition Assistance Program, available for all Hy-Vee employees and their immediate family members. The tuition assistance will be available beginning with the 2020 academic fall semester.

Hy-Vee will select 100 full- or regular-time Hy-Vee employees through an application process to receive up to $10,500 in annual tuition assistance through the program. To receive the full amount, selected applicants must enroll as full-time students at Bellevue University and pursue a Hy-Vee-approved degree of study.

All other Hy-Vee employees, including part-time employees, can receive up to $3,500 in annual tuition assistance when enrolled as a full-time student. Employees’ immediate family members can also receive up to $2,500 in annual tuition assistance through the program when enrolled as a full-time student. Employees and their family members can choose from Bellevue University’s more than 50 bachelor’s degrees and nearly 30 master’s degrees, all offered online with select in-person offerings at Bellevue University’s campus in Bellevue, Nebraska.

“Our employees are our most valuable asset, and we are committed to investing in them and their future,” said Randy Edeker, Hy-Vee’s chairman, CEO, and president. “Bellevue University’s online learning option is a natural fit for meeting the diverse needs of our employees and is just one more way we can help our employees achieve their educational goals.”

“We are honored to partner with Hy-Vee as they continue to invest in their workforce and in their employees’ future,” said Dr. Mary Hawkins, president of Bellevue University. “Hy-Vee’s new educational initiative demonstrates once again their commitment to their employees who, in turn, serve their customers. We look forward to supporting Hy-Vee employees as they pursue their academic goals at Bellevue University.”

In addition to the Hy-Vee Tuition Assistance Program, Hy-Vee offers additional career development and educational opportunities for its employees. Programs include Hy-Vee University, which encompasses a variety of retail training programs with mentors; retail certifications; internships, and more. Hy-Vee also hosts an annual Career Day for employees to explore future career paths with Hy-Vee.

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares