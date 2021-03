Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A new report says Missouri has one of the lowest coronavirus vaccination rates in the country.

The New York Times reports Missouri has vaccinated more than 14 percent of the population. The newspaper says federal data shows Missouri has had about 1.7 million doses delivered here. About 81 percent of them have been used. Of Missouri’s neighboring states, Tennessee’s and Arkansas’ vaccination rates are lower than the Show-Me State’s.

