Mid-America Music Festival slated for July, 2021

Five rock and four country bands will compete in April for a chance to open for the Mid-America Music Festival in July. The bands will also compete for a chance to win $1,000.

The Battle of the Bands will be at the Black Silo Winery of Trenton on April 16th and 17th. Doors will open at 4 o’clock each afternoon, and the bands will start at 5 o’clock each evening. Each band will play a 30-minute set, and there will be a 30-minute break between each set.

The Rock Battle will be on April 16th. It will include Monday’s Child, I The Storm, The Ghosted, 90 Days Band, and Unwritten Rulz.

The Country Battle will be on April 17th. It will include The Bob Kamler Band, Steven Bankey and the Flatlanders, Crystal O’Conner and The Whiskey Rebels, and the Preston Ary Band. The cover charge is $10 for one night or $15 for both nights. A limited number of reserved tables are available for the two-night option for $125. The bands who receive the most votes on April 16th and 17th will win the Battle of the Bands and be the opening acts at the Mid-America Music Festival at the Black Silo Winery on July 16th and 17th.

Rock and Roll Day at the festival will be July 16th. Gates will open that afternoon at 3 o’clock. Artists will start at 4:45, with the Rock Battle of the Bands winner, Autograph, Slaughter, and Great White.

Gates will open at noon for Country Music Day on July 17th. Artists will begin at 1 o’clock, with the Country Battle of the Bands winner, Bransen Ireland and Brian Rhea, Dirt Road Addiction, Travis Marvin, Morgan Evans, and Granger Smith featuring Earl Dibbles Junior.

DJ Highnoone will provide entertainment between each set during the festival.

A single-day pass costs $49, and a two-day pass is $75. VIP perks start at $600. There are also campsites and sponsorships available.

Sponsorships, tickets, and merchandise sales support three charities: Camp Rainbow, the Green Hills Animal Shelter, and the North Central Missouri Children’s Advocacy Center through the Black Silo Foundation.

More information on the Battle of the Bands on April 16th and 17th or the Mid-America Music Festival on July 16th and 17th can be found online on the festival website.

