Audio: Push is on to make Missouri the 20th state to legalize recreational marijuana

There’s a push to make Missouri the 20th state to legalize recreational marijuana. Brent Palm has more on the Legal Missouri 2022 campaign,

The group filed a citizens’ ballot initiative with the Missouri Secretary of State’s office that would allow residents age 21 and older to possess, grow and use marijuana. The proposed constitutional amendment includes a six-percent retail tax that is expected to generate millions of dollars in state revenue annually. Local governments would also be able to collect a three percent tax on cannabis.

Organizers say there’s a focus on criminal justice reform and Missourians with low-level marijuana offenses would have their records expunged. They plan to begin collecting the 175,000 signatures needed to qualify for the November 2022 ballot.