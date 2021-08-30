Audio: Push is on to make Missouri the 20th state to legalize recreational marijuana

State News August 30, 2021 KTTN News
Share
Tweet
Reddit43
Share
Pin
Share
43 Shares

There’s a push to make Missouri the 20th state to legalize recreational marijuana. Brent Palm has more on the Legal Missouri 2022 campaign,

 

 

The group filed a citizens’ ballot initiative with the Missouri Secretary of State’s office that would allow residents age 21 and older to possess, grow and use marijuana. The proposed constitutional amendment includes a six-percent retail tax that is expected to generate millions of dollars in state revenue annually. Local governments would also be able to collect a three percent tax on cannabis.

Organizers say there’s a focus on criminal justice reform and Missourians with low-level marijuana offenses would have their records expunged. They plan to begin collecting the 175,000 signatures needed to qualify for the November 2022 ballot.

Post Views: 424
Share
Tweet
Reddit43
Share
Pin
Share
43 Shares

Sharing

Tags

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Avatar

http://www.kttn.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.