Another 180 Missourians are preliminary winners in the ‘MO VIP’ coronavirus vaccine incentive program.

The Department of Health and Senior Services says more than 566,000 entries were included in the second drawing on Friday night. Eighty winners randomly selected from each of the Red and White categories will receive a $10,000 prize and 20 young people from the Blue category are getting a $10,000 education savings account.

The winners will be confirmed by the state in two weeks. DHSS acting director Robert Knodell says everyone who gets vaccinated and enters this drawing is a winner. Those who have already entered MO VIP remain eligible for future drawings.

