Audio: Red Cross deploys Missouri responders to help with Hurricane Ida relief efforts

State News August 30, 2021 KTTN News
The American Red Cross of Missouri and Arkansas is deploying teams to Louisiana to help respond to Hurricane Ida.

 

 

Ten Red Cross responders from the Missouri and Arkansas region have been deployed to help with hurricane relief efforts, with more expected to leave this week. The group is helping with sheltering hurricane victims and providing mental health services.

The organization plans to send four emergency response vehicles there this week to help transport and deliver food and emergency supplies to communities following the impact of the hurricane.

The two-state region currently has more than 50 responders assigned to support disasters across the nation including Louisiana, California wildfires, and recent Tennessee floods.

