Audio: North Central Missouri College Pirates Booster Club kicks off membership drive

The North Central Missouri College Pirates Booster Club is conducting its membership drive. The group supports all athletic programs at NCMC.

There are multiple levels of individual and corporate sponsorships. Individual sponsorships include $50 for the Crew Club, $100 for the Officers Club, and $250 for the Captain’s Club. Corporate sponsorship levels are $150, $300, $500, $750, $1,000, $1,500, and $2,500 or more.

The sponsorships come with benefits, including free admission to games and contests. Corporate sponsors can also receive banners for display at the Ketcham Community Center and ball fields.

NCMC Pirates Booster Club President Doug Tye says the funds raised from memberships help support the athletic teams throughout the year.

Tye notes the booster club cannot spend money on items that are not permitted by the National Junior College Athletic Association. Guidelines must be followed when supporting a sports team. He says NCMC Athletic Director Nate Gamet ensures the money is spent properly.

Booster Club Secretary Diane Lowrey says the club will manage the concession stand during High School Holiday Hoops at NCMC later this year. The club will use the stand as a fundraiser.

To become a sponsor of the NCMC Pirates Booster Club, contact Gamet. He can be reached by phone at 816-752-1573, by email at [email protected], or in person at the Ketcham Community Center.

Up-to-date NCMC sports schedules are available at ncmcpirates.com and by scanning a QR code on sports posters at the Ketcham Community Center.