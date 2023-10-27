Gilman City School to hold special program for veterans

The Gilman City School will hold its annual Veterans Day Program, scheduled for November 8, 2023, at the school. Festivities kick off with lunch at 12:15 p.m. in the gymnasium, followed by the program at 1:00 p.m.

Those wishing to attend lunch are asked to RSVP by Thursday, November 2. Attendance can be confirmed by calling the school at 660-876-5221 and leaving a message with the office staff.

The staff and students at Gilman City appreciate the time and the sacrifices made in service to the country by our veterans. The school welcomes those of you wishing to attend at the Veterans Day Program.