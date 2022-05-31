Audio: Missouri State Highway Patrol investigates boating accidents on Lake of the Ozarks

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating several Memorial weekend boating accidents on Lake of the Ozarks.

Troopers say a boat was going too fast for the conditions Sunday evening and capsized, throwing three people into the water. The driver from Oklahoma and a teenage girl suffered moderate injuries while a 13-year-old boy had minor injuries.

A man from Chesterfield is hospitalized with serious injuries after an incident involving personal watercraft. The report says a Sea Doo operated by 40-year-old Stephen Dreyer capsized while pulling a towable device and the loose rope got wrapped around him. Dreyer was airlifted to University of Missouri Hospital. Two others suffered moderate injuries in separate accidents on Sunday.