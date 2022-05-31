Audio: Missouri State Highway Patrol investigates boating accidents on Lake of the Ozarks

State News May 31, 2022 KTTN News
The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating several Memorial weekend boating accidents on Lake of the Ozarks. 

 

 

Troopers say a boat was going too fast for the conditions Sunday evening and capsized, throwing three people into the water. The driver from Oklahoma and a teenage girl suffered moderate injuries while a 13-year-old boy had minor injuries.

A man from Chesterfield is hospitalized with serious injuries after an incident involving personal watercraft. The report says a Sea Doo operated by 40-year-old Stephen Dreyer capsized while pulling a towable device and the loose rope got wrapped around him. Dreyer was airlifted to University of Missouri Hospital. Two others suffered moderate injuries in separate accidents on Sunday. 

 

