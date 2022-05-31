Audio: Annual vehicle stop report shows black drivers still pulled over at higher rate in Missouri than white drivers

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Black drivers in Missouri are still pulled over by police at a higher rate than white drivers.

The Attorney General’s office compiles a list every year on the number of traffic stops made by all law enforcement agencies in Missouri that records the racial and ethnic identities of those pulled over. For the year 2021, nearly 42 percent of drivers pulled over in Missouri were Black, while nearly 24 percent of those pulled over were white. Nearly 18 percent of those pulled over in Missouri last year were Hispanic. The report shows Black drivers were searched more often and ticketed more often, while Hispanic drivers had a higher arrest rate in 2021.