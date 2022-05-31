Nonprofit organization called “Farm Rescue” is helping farmers and ranchers in crisis

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

(Brownfield Network) – A nonprofit is lending a helping hand to farm and ranch families during some of their most difficult times.

Farm Rescue’s Dan Erdmann says their organization has aided over 800 families since 2005 through planting, haying, harvesting, and livestock feeding assistance.

“We call it a hand up, not a handout,” Erdmann said. “It’s tangible support to get farm families through a difficult situation whether it be injury, illness or natural disaster.”

In 2021, Western Kansas farmers Chad and Mandy Focke received Farm Rescue support when Chad suffered a major health challenge.

Chad tells Brownfield, “I got diagnosed with esophageal cancer at the age of 46. Went and had to take treatments, and then in May of 2021 they did surgery and removed the cancer.”

Mandy Focke says the season’s wheat harvest was fast approaching while her husband was in recovery. Thanks to a local AgrAbility contact, they became aware of Farm Rescue’s services and Mandy decided to reach out.

“What they did was just the biggest relief I could have asked for,” she said. “Because we didn’t have to try to hire somebody to come get it cut, or find people that weren’t busy cutting their own crop to come help us.”

Mandy says Farm Rescue’s quick response allowed Chad to focus on recovery and preparation for the next growing season.

Farm Rescue serves North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota, Montana, Iowa, Nebraska, and Kansas. To apply for assistance, visit the Farm Rescue website.