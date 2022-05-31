Audio: Missouri Agriculture Director calls for more United States – Mexico trade talks

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

(Brownfield Network) – A state ag director says more trade discussions are needed with Mexico after participating in a trade mission to the country last week.

Missouri Ag Director Chris Chinn said key trade discussions with Mexico will have a strong impact on U.S. farmers. She tells Brownfield at the top of that list is the trading partner’s push to block imports of GMO products by 2024. “We want to make sure that all of our crops in Missouri are able to go across that border, whether it’s GMO or non-GMO [or] organic,” she said.

She said it’s important to continue discussions around trade to help keep product movement open. “If we lose a market opportunity, then that drives down the price that all farmers are receiving for their corn or their soybeans or their livestock,” she said.

Chinn said she’s in favor of direct trade discussions with Mexico at least every 60 to 90 days.