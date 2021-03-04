Audio: Missouri proposal aims to limit who transgender high school athletes can compete against

Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

A Missouri proposal aims to limit who transgender high school athletes can compete against. Rocheport Republican Chuck Basye wants to let voters decide in 2022 whether the students should be restricted to play in sex-separated sports based upon their biological sex.

During a House committee hearing, a few opponents said the Missouri State High School Activities Association already has a policy in place about transgender athletes.

Missouri’s transgender high schoolers could face restrictions about who they can compete against in sports. Basye, a Republican from Rocheport, says he wants sports to be an equal playing field for girls. During a House committee hearing, Kelsey Thurman of Columbia, says she used to be a competitive runner.

The committee has not yet voted on the measure.

Related