Audio: Missouri marijuana facilities on converting a medical license to a comprehensive license

(Missourinet – Recreational marijuana use became legalized in Missouri on Thursday, but there is more that residents need to know.

Also beginning was the opportunity for existing medical facilities to submit requests to convert to a comprehensive facility license. The process, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, can be completed through the creation of a business application with the registration system and selecting the statement, “I would like to request to convert from a medical license to a comprehensive license.”

Within the application, licensees must attest that the person submitting the request is authorized to do so. They must upload two separate plans documenting that they will promote and encourage participation in the regulated marijuana industry and explain how it will serve the medical and adult-use markets. The conversion fee payment is $2,000.

