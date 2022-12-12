Teenager and grandmother die in residential fire in Salisbury

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Missouri Division of Fire Safety said a residential structure fire with two fatalities in Salisbury was not considered suspicious, however, the blaze remains under Investigation.

The fire happened early Sunday at 207 West Third Street in Salisbury.

Communications Director Mike O’Connell with the Missouri Department of Public Safety said after firefighters entered the building, 17-year-old Maxwell Springer was discovered deceased. The boy’s grandmother, 75-year-old Cheryl Springer, was taken to a hospital with very critical injuries. She was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

The Salisbury Fire Department responded to the blaze and shortly thereafter requested the Missouri Division of Fire Safety conduct a cause and origin investigation of the fire. An investigator from that division determined the blaze originated in the living room of the structure.

Related