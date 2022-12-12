Trenton High School Alumni encouraged to update mailing list of classmates

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Trenton High School Alumni are encouraged to update their mailing lists of classmates and submit any changes to Doctor John Holcomb by January 15th.

Alumni Association Secretary Steve Maxey says Doctor Holcomb can be contacted by classes needing a current list.

A meeting regarding mass mailings is scheduled for Sunday afternoon, February 5 at 1 pm in the Trenton High School commons. The meeting is for all Trenton High School alumni, not just those with reunions since reunion announcements are mailed to more than six-thousand people.

Organizers say’s important to provide updated mailing lists to avoid postal charges for incomplete addresses. Maxey also believes it’s important to begin the mailing process earlier this year with hopes of printing and mailing the THS Alumni Newsletter sooner.

Questions can be directed to Steve Maxey, Doctor John Holcomb, or THS Alumni Association President Kevin Bailey.

Related