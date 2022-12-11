Audio: Hawley wants U.S. to shift focus away from Ukraine and towards arming Taiwan against China

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

U.S. Senator Josh Hawley is calling on the Biden Administration to prioritize sending military aid to Taiwan over Ukraine. The junior Republican from Missouri says China poses the biggest overseas threat to American interests:

“There’s no two ways about it. They have been cheating economically for years. They’ve been stealing our jobs. They’ve been stealing our technology and right now, they’re trying to kick us out of the Pacific. They’re trying to take over our shipping lanes and our supply chains. We cannot allow that to happen and they want to invade Taiwan and it should be our policy, I believe to help the people of Taiwan defend themselves.”

Hawley accuses the Biden Administration of being “100 percent focused on Ukraine” and of allowing China to do whatever it wants. He also says the European Union should be the one responsible for aiding Ukraine as it fights off Russian invaders.

