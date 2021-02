Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Missouri lawmakers in both parties say residents who received unemployment overpayments due to the state’s mistake should be able to keep that money.

The Missouri House Government Oversight Committee is set to vote Monday on several bipartisan bills, requiring state Labor officials to waive non-fraudulent unemployment overpayments. State Labor director Anna Hui has testified that about 46-thousand Missourians have been impacted by the unemployment overpayments.

