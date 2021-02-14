Audio: Missouri bills would move some local races and issues to a later election

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Legislation has been filed this session that would move some local races and issues, such as fire department and tax increase proposals, from April to later in the year. During a Missouri House Budget Committee hearing this week, Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft says he has not taken a position on the idea. However, he says there would be savings if the election was moved from April to November.

Representative Peggy McGaugh, who served many years as the Carroll County Clerk in northwest Missouri and a fellow Republican, disagrees that there would be a saving. She also says voter fatigue exists and putting those races on partisan ballots would be a real danger.

