Audio: Missouri House gives initial approval to limiting lawsuits alleging contagious disease exposure

The Missouri House has given initial approval to limiting lawsuits alleging a business or organization exposed someone to a contagious disease. Neosho Representative Ben Baker says his bill would exempt them from criminal or civil liability unless they “knowingly and purposely” caused someone to be exposed to a clinical disease.

The measure would also ban state and local governments from issuing a stay-at-home order and ordering individuals to quarantine or isolate if a contagious disease has not been positively identified in the individuals. One more vote in support of the bill would send the measure to the Senate for consideration.

