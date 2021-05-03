Audio: Missouri’s law enforcement community honors the state’s fallen officers

Reddit Share Pin Share 2 Shares

Missouri’s law enforcement community has honored the state’s officers who made ultimate sacrifice.

Eight Missouri officers died in the line of duty in 2020. During an annual candlelight vigil and a memorial service over the weekend, their families gathered to remember their loved ones.

The fallen officers honored include DeKalb County Sheriff Andy Clark, Springfield officer Christopher Walsh, Kennett Assistant Police Chief Rick Groves, and St. Louis police officer Tamarris Bohannon.

There are 716 names that can be found along the walls of Missouri’s Law Enforcement Memorial to honor fallen officers. Over the weekend, fifteen of those names were added to the wall outside the Missouri Capitol in Jefferson City. Springfield police officer Christopher Walsh was one. His wife, Sheri, spoke during a candlelight vigil Friday night.

