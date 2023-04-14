Audio: Missouri House committee hears THC regulation bill

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Missouri is considering whether to regulate the sale of THC. Republican Representative Kurtis Gregory of Marshall says his reason for wanting to regulate THC is due to Delta-8, a substance that has psychoactive and intoxicating effects.

“The reason I’m doing this right now is there’s currently no age limits on it. I have talked to some people in the district that feel, when she actually asked her son the question, do you know about this product? Yes, Mom, I know about it, and she’s like, well have you been able to purchase it? Well, I’ve been able to for the last five years but of course Mom I have it.”

Adam Burch with the Top Shelf Hemp Company based in Earth City, argues against the bill, saying that restricting the products that are federally legal does not require government oversight.

“So right now, you’re looking at a product that is no age limit to buy. I have learned that some of the companies do have a self-imposed age limit on who they sell to which, I was very appreciative to hear that, but there’s currently nothing out there.”

The Food and Drug Administration says that Delta-8 is similar to delta-9, which is responsible for the ‘high’ people may experience from using cannabis.

Bryce Allen with the Top Shelf Hemp Company, based in Earth City, argues against the bill, saying that hemp shops are cutting down on the black market from illegal sales happening.

