Man who shot Trenton police officer, Jasmine Diab, changes plea to guilty in Thursday court appearance

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Trenton man, accused of shooting a Trenton police officer in June of 2019, has changed his plea to guilty on criminal charges, thus avoiding a jury trial in Chillicothe that would have begun next week.

Forty-two-year-old Jamey Aaron Griffin appeared Thursday in Livingston County Circuit Court.

Griffin is charged with assault in the second degree, causing serious physical injury to another, as well as attempted unlawful use of a weapon. Both counts were amended from their original counts. The Daviess County prosecutor dismissed a count of armed criminal action. The cases were moved to the Livingston county circuit court on a change of venue from Daviess County.

Circuit Court Judge Ryan Horsman accepted the plea and scheduled sentencing for June 8th. The prosecutor has recommended consecutive sentences to be capped at 25 years in prison and served in the Missouri Department of Corrections with any other sentences.

The judge advised Griffin that should the court not follow the recommendation, he can not withdraw guilty pleas and he could face more punishment than recommended.

The law enforcement’s probable cause statement indicates Griffin was able to gain control of a police officer’s firearm during transport through Daviess County on June 14, 2019. The weapon discharged striking the abdomen of former Trenton Police Officer Jasmine Diab. She was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

Related