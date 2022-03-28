Audio: Investigation by highway patrol indicates driver of pickup that killed Unionville woman was being pursued by law enforcement

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

Saturday night’s fatality crash in Putnam County remains under investigation and preliminary information indicates the driver of the pickup truck, a 14-year-old boy, was being pursued by law enforcement.

Highway Patrol Public Information Officer in Macon, Justin Dunn, gave KTTN a prepared statement:

The crash occurred on 175th Street, one mile west of Unionville. A trooper’s report indicates the pickup is believed to have crossed the center of the country road where it collided head-on with a sports utility vehicle. Killed in the crash was the driver of the SUV, 20-year-old Holly Hydorn of Unionville.

The Putnam County Coroner, Anna Fleshman, pronounced the young woman dead at the scene of the crash.

