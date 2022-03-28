Audio: Investigation by highway patrol indicates driver of pickup that killed Unionville woman was being pursued by law enforcement

Local News March 28, 2022March 28, 2022 KTTN News
Missouri State Highway Patrol
Saturday night’s fatality crash in Putnam County remains under investigation and preliminary information indicates the driver of the pickup truck, a 14-year-old boy, was being pursued by law enforcement.

Highway Patrol Public Information Officer in Macon, Justin Dunn, gave KTTN a prepared statement:

 

 

The crash occurred on 175th Street, one mile west of Unionville.  A trooper’s report indicates the pickup is believed to have crossed the center of the country road where it collided head-on with a sports utility vehicle.  Killed in the crash was the driver of the SUV, 20-year-old Holly Hydorn of Unionville.

The Putnam County Coroner, Anna Fleshman, pronounced the young woman dead at the scene of the crash.

