20-year-old woman dies in head-on crash west of Unionville, 14-year-old driver hospitalized

One person was killed and another injured in the head-on collision of a pickup truck and a sports utility vehicle west of Unionville on Saturday night.

The driver of the sports utility vehicle, 20-year old Holly Hydorn of Unionville, was pronounced dead at the scene. Her body was transported to the Playle-Jones Funeral Home in Unionville by the Putnam County Coroner.

The driver of the pickup truck, a 14-year-old Unionville boy, was taken to Putnam County Memorial Hospital in Unionville with moderate injuries.

The crash happened one mile west of Unionville on 175th Street as the SUV was eastbound and the pickup was traveling west, when the Ford F-250 pickup, driven by the 14-year-old boy, crossed the centerline and struck the Ford Explorer driven by Hydorn head-on.

Hydorn was wearing a seat belt but the 14-year old boy was not. Both vehicles were demolished.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol was assisted by the Putnam County Sheriff’s Department and Unionville Fire Department.

The patrol does not release the names of juveniles involved in traffic crashes.

Twenty-year-old Holly Hydorn is the first traffic fatality during 2022 in Putnam County.

