Pattonsburg man arrested by Missouri State Highway Patrol

Local News March 28, 2022 KTTN News
Charles Kirch booking photo courtesy Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail
A man from Pattonsburg was arrested Monday morning in Daviess County.

Fifty-three-year-old Charles Kirch has been accused of felony leaving the scene of a crash along with alleged careless and imprudent driving. Kirch also is accused of driving without a valid license, failure to display valid vehicle registration, and no proof of insurance.

The highway patrol report indicates Kirch was taken on a 24-hour hold to the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail.

(Charles Kirch booking photo courtesy Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail)

