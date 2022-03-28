Pattonsburg man arrested by Missouri State Highway Patrol

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

A man from Pattonsburg was arrested Monday morning in Daviess County.

Fifty-three-year-old Charles Kirch has been accused of felony leaving the scene of a crash along with alleged careless and imprudent driving. Kirch also is accused of driving without a valid license, failure to display valid vehicle registration, and no proof of insurance.

The highway patrol report indicates Kirch was taken on a 24-hour hold to the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail.

(Charles Kirch booking photo courtesy Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail)

