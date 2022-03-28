Video: Arts Alive to feature Angstrom Brass at Performing Arts Center in Trenton

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

A four-piece brass ensemble from the Kansas City area will perform during April in Trenton.

Tickets went on sale today for the April 24th performance featuring the Angstrom Brass. The musical presentation is sponsored by the local Arts Alive organization.

Dan Maxey of Arts Alive made the announcement this morning on KTTN’s Open Line:

Over 500 seats will be available at the Trenton High School Performing Arts Center.

Tickets can be purchased at the HyVee customer service counter. The cost is $10 for adults and $5 for students K through 12th grade and those in college. There’s no reserved seating so those attending are asked to arrive when doors open at 1:30.

Information about the instrumental group is available on the Angstrom Brass website. Updates about Arts Alive can be found on the Arts Alive Facebook page. Interested parties may also call Dan Maxey at 636-399-5371.

Maxey also invites interested individuals to attend meetings of Arts Alive which are on the third Tuesday night each month. The group currently meets at 6:30 pm in the commons area of NCMC’s Cross Hall in Trenton.

