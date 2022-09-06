Audio: Governor Parson awarding Missouri Public Safety medals on Wednesday

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Governor Parson and the Department of Public Safety will honor 23 first responders during a ceremony Wednesday in Jefferson City.

The officers and firefighters will be awarded Missouri Public Safety medals for “heroic, life-saving or extraordinary acts beyond the call of duty to protect the public during 2021.” Governor Parson will present Missouri’s new Red, White, and Blue Award for the first time to first responders severely injured in the line of duty. The governor will also recognize four civilians for exceptional acts to assist first responders and the public last year.